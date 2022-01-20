Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Might Release In 2023

Final Fantasy 7 is a massive hit and easily one of the most recognizable installments for the franchise. However, fans had been pleading to Square Enix for years to make a remake or potentially a remastered edition. Fortunately, for the PlayStation 4, we finally received a remake. Because the game is so large, developers are releasing it in parts, with the first part being available today. Today, we’re finding out that Final Fantasy Remake Part 2 might actually be coming out sooner than some fans might think.

With Final Fantasy 7 Remake, we got the release initially on PlayStation 4, and it offered players a good portion of the game. However, since the game is so large, the developers are bringing the title out in parts. It’s been unveiled previously that future parts wouldn’t take as much time to bring out as the first release. After all, several assets have already been created for future parts of the game. So we don’t know how many parts the full game would end up being.

However, an industry insider, Nate the Hate, has recently suggested that the game would be coming out in 2023. Apparently, from what Nate the Hate is suggesting, the game will come out the following year from Final Fantasy 16. However, if there are delays to Final Fantasy 16, we might see Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 get pushed back.

Unfortunately, this is just a rumor right now. We don’t have any official statements on when the next part is set to release. Regardless, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see these parts start coming out sooner as the developers do not have to recreate assets from scratch.

Source