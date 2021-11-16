Nintendo Wants To Improve Switch Premium Online Service

Nintendo marches to the beat of their own drum. It’s all about experiences and making innovations. With each new console platform release theirs a focus on something new. It’s not just making a more robust experience than the competition—however, it’s clear that the company has missed a few beats with their consumers. The most recent comes in the form of their online premium service.

Nintendo Switch Online is their premium service that was relatively reasonably priced. For $20 a year, you would receive online multiplayer access along with storing cloud data saves. Then to top it off, you would have access to a collection of Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System games. It wasn’t the latest games you could play by any means, but just a nice additional bonus.

There were also rumors that Nintendo was bringing more platforms, and eventually, years later, we have Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis added into the mix. It was a welcomed surprise but unfortunately, the price tag that attached these two platforms wasn’t. The fee to enjoy these additional platforms was set at $50 a year. Finally, we can’t forget to mention critical feedback over the Nintendo 64 game emulation.

Recently, The Verge had a chance to speak with Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. During their conversation, the topic of Nintendo Switch Online came up. According to Doug Bowser, Nintendo takes feedback very seriously and is always looking to improve overall performance.

Unfortunately, while improvements could be made with emulation, most complaints are centered around the price for Nintendo Switch Online+. Still, there is a $20 yearly fee to enjoy the base model of Nintendo Switch Online. But, for now, we’ll have to wait and see just what Nintendo opts to change for their online service moving forward.

