Marvel’s Avengers Introduces Spider-Man In New Trailer

Crystal Dynamics has finally given fans their first look at Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers. Debuting a bit later than the original “early” 2021 release date, the friendly neighborhood avenger will be swinging into the game on November 30, exclusively on PlayStation consoles. Watch the trailer here for the first official look at Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers:

Spider-Man is set to arrive in a new hero event titled, With Great Power. This new mission has Peter Parker teaming up with Black Widow and Ms. Marvel to take on AIM. As previously stated by developers, “As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?” The trailer seems to lean towards Spidey learning how to fight as part of a team and embracing his Avenger status.

Although Spidey is exclusive to PlayStation, Crystal Dynamics will be releasing other cross-platform updates to all players on November 30. One of these updates includes Marvel’s Avengers‘ first raid, Discordant Sound. This raid will pit squads of four against Wakanda’s very own, Klaw, in the Vibranium Mound. This challenge will give players the chance to claim some of the “highest-end” gear.

The level cap is also due to increase from 150 to 175, the weekly objective system will change so that players can now complete an objective for each hero, rather than one, there is a new gear upgrade system, and Shipments will be available for players to purchase for 500 Units of in-game currency which will include cosmetics and other items. With Crystal Dynamics creating disappointment after disappointment when it comes to Marvel’s Avengers, hopefully, the update can help developers show a bit of goodwill to players. After the recent controversy of the game including paid upgrades and then the company immediately backtracking on that decision, a bit of goodwill is desperately needed.

