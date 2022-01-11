Dying Light 2 500 Hour Completion Time Has Been Clarified

Dying Light 2 developer Techland lit up the internet over the weekend when it proudly claimed that the game would take 500 hours to complete. Naturally, fans of the series were a little confused and overwhelmed by that number. So much so that Techland has felt the need to clarify the playtime of Dying Light 2 further.

We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit.#DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/tcaDKULMo8 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 10, 2022

As the tweet above shows, Dying Light 2 will actually only take 20 hours to complete the game’s main story and 80 hours to finish the main story and all of the side quests. The 500-hour figure that was previously mentioned is actually the “Time needed to max out the game with all main and side quests, choices and endings, checking every place on the map, every dialogue and finding every collectible.” That’s a lot more reasonable than the previously described “500 hours to complete the game”.

The original figure caused some gamers on social media to worry about excessive bloat in the game. A common theme in some recent games has been an excessive amount of filler content. Things such as fetch quests and low-quality missions that appear to be designed to keep gamers playing a game without actually adding to the overall experience. Thankfully, Techland’s clarification of Dying Light 2’s 500 hour time seems much more reasonable. The explanation of the time suggests that it means multiple playthroughs of the game along with collecting everything there is to be found.

Dying Light 2 is an apocalyptic zombie open-world game that throws parkour into the traditional survival horror/zombie mix. The original game, released in 2015, has gained somewhat of a cult following over the last few years as over 17 million players played the game by the end of 2019.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 4, 2022.

