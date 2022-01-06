Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Rumored Reveal Before E3 2022

The much-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is rumored to be announced just before E3 2022 according to GamesBeat journalist, Jeff Grubb. The game’s writer mentioned the information in the latest episode of his weekly gaming industry news show, GrubbSnax. Grubb said fans would hear about the upcoming game “in a significant way” with a possible 2022 release. However, a 2023 launch would not be a surprise.

While E3 2022 is set to be held in June, it would make sense for EA to reveal Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 the month before. May not only contains May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars Day (May the fourth be with you) but will also be the month of the annual Star Wars Celebration occurring from May 26th to May 29th, 2022. The game’s announcement will most likely take place between these dates. Additionally, this is usually when fans are gifted with trailers for the franchise’s next installment of films.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was originally released on November 11, 2019, and was a hit with gamers and critics. It is an action-adventure game that takes place five years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The story follows the Jedi Padawan, Cal Kestis, who has been targeted by the Galactic Empire as they hunt and attempt to extinguish every last Jedi. It is a captivating game and definitely worth a play.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 (most likely, not the actual name) is not the only Star Wars game in the works. Fans recently got a look at Star Wars Eclipse, a new game set during the High Republic Era, as well as a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Neither games have release dates yet and will most likely not launch in 2022.

While waiting for the sequel, play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order today on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

