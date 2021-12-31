GTA Online: New Bonuses And Items Arrive For New Years

GTA Online players will be getting a slew of bonuses and items for logging in during New Years’ week. All GTA Online players will receive the New Years Blue Glow Shades and Party Glow Necklace to help ring in 2022. With the free items, players can “Turn yourself into the life of the party or make yourself stick out like a sore thumb.” Other festive masks, clothes, and accessories are also still available for purchase.

All players who log in this week will also receive a “festive farewell surprise care package”. The package consists of “the dashing Brown Sea Lion Mask, Green Festive Tee, a Firework Launcher and 20 Rockets, Full Snacks and Armor, 25 Sticky Bombs and Grenades apiece, 10 Proximity Mines, and 10 Molotovs.”

Also available this week is the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec. “Mammoth’s Patriot Mil-Spec is the international symbol of American self-importance, a boxy behemoth that made the crossover from military to civilian society by shirking standard safety features in pursuit of a more brutal aesthetic.”

GTA‘s Franklin will also be offering 50% GTA$ and RP bonuses on all security contracts and payphone hits this week. After completing some security contracts, Franklin will give players some “deadly assignments” with some extra benefits. Completing one of Franklin’s payphone hits will give players a bonus of $200k.

This week, GTA Online players can also benefit from discounts on a range of upgrades and vehicles; “all Executive Offices and Special Cargo Warehouses are 40% off, while upgrades and renovations for the Office are 30% off.” The cars on sale are as follows: Pegassi Zentorno (35% off), Ocelot XA-21 (35% off), Ubermacht Cypher (30% off), Dinka Jester RR (30% off), Vapid Dominator ASP (40% off), and the Bravado Verlierer (40% off). Two planes with discounts are the B-11 Strikeforce (40% off) and the Western Company Rogue (40% off).

