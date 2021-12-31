Call of Duty: Warzone Lobby Sizes Reduced to Curb Errors

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been asking for player increases in matches, but Raven Software has just implemented the opposite. As the dev team continues to update the battle royale to further improve the player experience, some recent issues have demanded this unfortunate change. Warzone Pacific has been suffering from tons of bugs and glitches this holiday season, with some players suddenly disconnecting from matches with zero warning. Other bugs, such as the one allowing players to redeploy with their weapons and Perks, are annoying–but this disconnect bug is keeping people from playing the game. The smaller lobby sizes are only a temporary solution.

Some New Lobby Sizes for Warzone, not sure when they Changed 152 – Vanguard Quads

140 – BR Quads, Duos, and Solos

138 – BR Trios Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/eRXZEEI7jM — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) December 29, 2021

Solos, Duos, Quads, and Trios have all had their lobby sizes reduced for the time being, while Vanguard Quads have not been impacted by the update. Quads, Duos, and Solos have been bumped down to 140 players, Trios down to 138, and Vanguard Quads remains at 152. Lowering the player count by ten doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but it will be interesting to see how this change affects gameplay.

It’s unclear how long this change will last, but if this solution works, it will prove that the recent disconnect problems are linked to the server’s ability to handle the player load. As these issues are new, they may be linked to the recent move from Verdansk to the Pacific Caldera map.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In April 2021, Activision announced that the free-to-play battle royale had surpassed 100 million active players. Last week, Warzone began implementing Ricochet anti-cheating software, with rulebreakers potentially being banned from all past, present, and future Call of Duty titles. In one single day, 48,000 cheater accounts were given the ban hammer, and the new software is required to run the game.

Source