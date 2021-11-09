Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Fans Can Pick Up Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep For Free

Borderlands fans might have already gone through Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. But if you haven’t, now is the time to do so. Earlier this year, we got the reveal of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a new thrilling Borderlands-like experience. However, this game is not attached to Borderlands, so those who didn’t play the games are perfectly fine. Instead, this is a brand new experience that will put players into another thrilling adventure featuring the chaotic teenager, Tiny Tina. Of course, we say another adventure because it is a spin-off from the Borderlands 2 DLC.

After Borderlands 2 launched, there was a DLC release called Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. The game DLC was such a big hit. Eventually, the developers opted to bring out a full-on video game experience. Although while you don’t have to play through this DLC to enjoy the upcoming game, it’s being offered now as a standalone experience. You don’t have to rely on picking up Borderlands 2 to try out this expansion. Today, we have the launch of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure.

This game will give you the DLC experience fully for $9.99. However, those on the PC platform can find the game offered for free through Epic Games Store. This is not a deal that will last forever. Instead, the offering is only for those that claim a copy of the game between now and November 16, 2021. Afterward, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure will revert to being a $9.99 video game. Chances if you’re on PC, then you’ve likely already had Epic Games Store downloaded to claim those free weekly video game titles.

Regardless, if you’re not on PC, then you can still find the game available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console platforms for $9.99. Furthermore, you’ll find that the developers offer brand new cosmetics and loot to discover. So that could sway another purchase for this game if you already enjoyed it. As for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the game will be released on March 25, 2022, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

