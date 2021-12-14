Forspoken Will Give Players Three Graphical Modes To Switch From

Forspoken is looking to be quite the eye-catching game. Visually, the title looks great, and we’re sure that there are plenty of fans eager to give it a try. After all, it’s one of the few games coming out made specifically for that next-generation hardware and PC platforms. We got a new small sneak peek of what’s to come with the game currently in development. During The Game Awards, players were able to look at a few minutes of new footage.

We know so far about the game that players are taking the role of a woman named Frey. From New York City, Frey somehow teleports to a new mythical world. With the world full of hostilities, Frey is forced into an uphill battle as she attempts to find a new way home. It’s bound to be a hard journey for players to take on, but at least one that will have players in awe. The visuals, speed, and fluidity look to be some of the best, but we’ll have to wait and see how the game handles when it’s readily available.

For a little while now, we have seen developers offer visual options. Players can essentially tweak the game a bit to either favor visuals or performance. That’s going to be the same case for Forspoken. It’s reported that there will be three graphical option modes available which are Performance, Graphics, and Ray Tracing. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on more details. But it looks like Performance will give players 2K at 60 FPS so far.

Meanwhile, if you want more visuals, you can go with Graphics, which brings 4K at 30 FPS. So far, Ray Tracing will bring in the added feature, but we don’t just know where the resolution or FPS will put you. Next year, we’ll see plenty more of this game as it’s set to launch for PC and PlayStation 5 on May 24, 2022.

