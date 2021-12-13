Star Wars Eclipse Could Be Over Four Years Away

The Game Awards just wrapped up this past week. It’s an event held annually where we gather together to celebrate the incredible achievements within the game industry. This is an ever growing entertainment medium and it’s always great to look back and award those talented studios and individuals for their work. Since this is mainly the last major event for the year when it comes to the video game industry, a few new announcements tend to make their way out.

One of those big new announcements came in the form of a Star Wars game. EA’s exclusive rights contract came to an end so we’re starting to see other studios take a stab at the IP. One of those studios is Quantic Dream. You might be familiar with Quantic Dream’s works as they typically deliver narrative-driven video games. Titles like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human were delivered into the marketplace by the studio.

Now the developers are bringing out a brand new game, Star Wars Eclipse. We got a very brief look at the game which is set to take place during the High Republic. This era will finally get to be explored more although we’re left waiting to see just when we’ll get our hands on the game. Quantic Dream might be further behind in the development than what some fans believe. A veteran industry insider who has a proven track record, Tom Henderson, offered what they know.

The biggest on the dev side is their internal QD engine, which wasn’t built for an open-world title. There are currently 60+ job openings for Quantic Dream Paris and 9 in Montreal. – https://t.co/B4lumbQmnN — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 10, 2021

Tweeting out to their followers, Tom Henderson alerted fans that Star Wars Eclipse might be four years away at minimum. Apparently, if Tom Henderson is correct, the game studio is struggling to hire more staff to get through the production. That’s, of course, if this is all true as right now this is purely a rumor. We’re also wondering if this game will stick to the game gameplay mechanics that Quantic Dream is known for. If that’s the case, this might be a game centered around dialogue choices, exploring areas, and plenty of QTEs.

