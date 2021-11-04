Final Fantasy 7 Remake Release Date Potentially Leaked

It seems like GeForce Now has had another massive data leak and one of the tidbits in this one is a potential release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC. Although the game hasn’t actually been announced for PC yet, we do know that it is a timed exclusive through 2021. The GeForce Now date that leaked is June 1, 2022, fitting with what little we know about the timed exclusivity agreement for the game.

Fans of the Final Fantasy series have been clamoring for details on when Final Fantasy 7 Remake may come to other platforms. This latest GeForce Now leak is the closest we’ve come to any details on when the game may finally see a release on PC. It can be assumed that if this PC date is correct that the game would also be coming to Xbox consoles on the same date.

It’s still too early to tell how accurate these GeForce Now leaks have been. The first one only leaked back in September. However, at least one game, God Of War, was in the original leak and has now been announced. The problem with the data mined information is that there are also obvious placeholders in the leaks. “Bioshock 2022” was one of the obvious ones from the first leak.

What we do know about Final Fantasy 7 Remake tends to lend a bit of weight to this potential release date. Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released on PS5 at the beginning of June this year. June 1, 2022, makes that a one-year gap between versions. Perhaps a one-year exclusivity period? We know that Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS5’s exclusivity extends until at least the end of 2021. Maybe next summer PC players will get to experience the long-awaited remake too. One thing that seems certain with all of the “timed exclusivity” hints is that it is a question of when and not if.

