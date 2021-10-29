Destiny 2 Telesto Bug Persists, Even After Rework

The Telesto is one of the most beloved weapons in Destiny 2. This Exotic fusion rifle is also the most broken, with a history of causing some serious, even game-breaking, problems. While bugs and glitches can bring a bit of fun to a title, a massive title like Destiny 2 can’t afford to let some of the more massive issues go unaddressed. Only a month after the Telesto made headlines by breaking PvP matches, the gun is haunting the development team at Bungie yet again after countless reworks and revisions.

From the very beginning of Season of the Lost, bug after bug has poured in, resulting in Bungie disabling the fusion rifle a few weeks ago due to an invincibility glitch. Just yesterday, a tentative fix was applied consisting of making Telesto bolts explode on impact, rather than attach to allies. They also reduced the lifetime of bolts to five seconds (from ten seconds, previously), also making them immune to shots. Sadly, none of these changes seem to have had the desired effect, as Twitter user Hive_Thrall points out in a new video.

Projectiles and grenades are completely bouncing off of Telesto bolts now and spraying any sort of door will nullify some supers entirely lol pic.twitter.com/zd7XWWAru0 — king thrall is spoopy but evil (@Hive_Thrall) October 29, 2021

Apparently, grenades and projectiles are now simply bouncing off of the patched Telesto bolts, making it utterly impossible to aim correctly with the bolts anywhere nearby. If the bolts are shot at doors or into small patches, they have the ability to block certain Supers for as long as the bolt is active and alive. While Bungie is clearly trying to make things right, it might take a few more fixes before they figure out the perfect way to deal with this ridiculous weapon.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. The game’s next expansion The Witch Queen drops on February 22, 2022. (Just don’t forget that you’ll be paying extra for the new dungeon content.)

Source