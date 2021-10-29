Halo Infinite Will Have Multiple New Enemies

Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated Xbox exclusives coming out into the marketplace this year. The video game franchise has been around since the original Xbox and continues to thrive today. Unfortunately, the development team had a bit of a stumble when first unveiling the campaign for players last year. With that said, 343 Industries has been turning things around, and now we’re gearing up for the game’s launch this December.

With Halo Infinite, we have a brand new story featuring Master Chief. Players will face familiar foes in a new attempt to overthrow the tide of war and save humanity. Some of the footage showcased so far has highlighted enemy types we’re well familiar with, such as Jackals and Grunts. However, that doesn’t mean the game is only featuring past enemy types. The last campaign overview trailer showcased a new enemy called the Skimmer.

On the Halo Waypoint blog, the developers started to talk about new enemies. Unfortunately, we didn’t get much outside of references to Skimmers. While the developers have noted there are more enemies and mysteries that the game will have players facing against. 343 Industries, Steve Dyck offered some more insight into what Skimmers are. Steve Dyck is the Character & Combat Director for Halo Infinite. So naturally, Steve can give more details about what Skimmers are and how they will react in the game.

From the footage shown, Skimmers look to be more agile characters. Thanks to a jetpack, these characters can float rather than fly. That was done on purpose because the developers felt players could get frustrated with tracking a flying enemy type while playing an FPS. Instead, these characters will stick lower to the ground and will be mid-tier combatants. Unfortunately, that’s about as much as the developers will want to dive into with Skimmers before release. But, Steve mentioned that we are only scratching the surface of what the game will feature, including enemies. Halo Infinite will currently launch on December 8, 2021, for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

