The Last of Us HBO Series Photos Show Cordyceps Infection

Some creepy new photos from the set of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO series have just hit Twitter, giving fans a glimpse at how the series will convey the cordyceps infection. For those unfamiliar with the games, a mutated strain of the fungus began to spread in the US in late September 2013, and in only a few months, 60% of people were either killed or infected by this gnarly looking stuff.

Filming for the series is currently underway in Canada, and while photos are being leaked almost daily, these are the first featuring this particular piece of vital content. Earlier this month, we got our first look at Pedro Pascal on set donning what looks to be Joel’s outfit from the first The Last of Us title.

Check out the space behind Joel, Ellie, and Tess. See that weird stuff creeping up the walls? That’s the infection, and its depiction is startlingly accurate.

Spoiler alert for those who haven’t played the games: while it’s impossible to guess exactly when this scene takes place, it seems to be right before Tess sacrifices herself in an attempt to let Joel and Ellie escape.

The Last of Us on HBO doesn’t have an exact release date yet, though the year 2022 has been thrown around by members of the show’s staff in the past. Original game composer Gustavo Santaolalla will compose the score for the show, while the game’s writer and director Neil Druckmann along with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin will pen the script. have The series will have 10 episodes, and each of these episodes has a budget of over $10 million. Don’t mind us if we get our hopes up.

The Last of Us was originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013, and became a smash hit, selling over 1.3 million copies in its first week. The Last of Us Part II was released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020 and currently holds the record for most Game of the Year awards.

