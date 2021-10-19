Halo Infinite Campaign Showcase Coming Soon According To Credible Insider

There are quite a few fans out there eagerly awaiting the launch of the next major Halo installment. 343 Industries has been working on this game for years, and while they wanted to bring this title out alongside the Xbox Series X/S, it was eventually delayed out of 2020. Now, we know that the game is coming this December. However, we haven’t seen any new campaign footage in a long time. That might be changing here shortly.

A new rumor is surfacing online that 343 Industries may be ready to showcase the campaign footage for Halo Infinite. If you don’t recall, the first time we saw the campaign was back in 2020. Unfortunately, its reveal was lackluster, and fans were quick to point out flaws. That resulted in the game being pushed back to 2021. However, instead of the studio highlighting the campaign further, they have opted to showcase multiplayer. As a result, fans were able to get a ton of new details about what to expect, such as that this would be a free-to-play multiplayer component.

While fans could participate in flights and see new details emerge about the multiplayer, others have waited on campaign details. Today we’re finding out that video game industry insider, Tom Henderson. Tom has alerted followers on Twitter that he’s heard Halo Infinite will be showcasing its campaign soon. Unfortunately, we don’t have any more details than that. But Tom Henderson has been relatively credible in the past with his reports. As a result, fans are taking this information to heart. Although, we’re waiting on official statements on the matter so far.

Likewise, there has been plenty of fans out there that have suggested campaign footage would be coming soon regardless. We’re getting ready to see the video game launch on December 8, 2021. As a result, there would likely be marketing material highlighting what the game is about and more storyline trailers to hype up its launch. But, for now, we’ll have to wait for those marketing materials to emerge online.

Hearing that there are some "big announcements" coming from Xbox this week, but also heard from a separate person that there's a campaign showcase for #HaloInfinite is "coming soon". pic.twitter.com/6N2uWQPtNs — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 18, 2021

Source