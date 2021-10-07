Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl DLC Could Potentially Bring Goku

It’s fine to call Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl a Super Smash Bros. clone. The game is fairly obvious where developers took inspiration from. Recently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just announced their final character DLC, which was Kingdom Hearts Sora. That might leave some players interested in checking out some other fighting games that are similar in style. Again, there are quite a few clones out there, but one of the latest to come out is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

You might write the game off from just the characters it features on the game, but that might be something you’ll want to reconsider. The game right now offers a variety of characters based on Nickelodeon shows. So you’ll have characters like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Spongebob Square Pants. Likewise, the characters have their unique attacks and will fight around themed levels. But, there was an interview with the developers by Hungrybox.

Goku potentially coming to Nick All Stars in the form of DLC?? He appeared on Nickelodeon in Dragon Ball Z Kai so it doesn't seem too far stretched. Only time will tell!



Credit to @LiquidHbox for the amazing interview with the devs pic.twitter.com/LndcxBRX6x — Carthu (@carthusdojo) October 4, 2021

It was asked if there was any potential chance other shows and characters could come to the game during the conversation. The particular example given was Goku, which was showcased on Nickelodeon in the past, but not directly owned. That’s when the developers revealed that there were no plans initially to see other characters show up outside of Nickelodeon IPs at the start of development. This interaction was captured and shared on Twitter for more viewers to catch.

With that said, it does seem like the developers are open to the possibility through DLC. Of course, there wasn’t anything more that they could say, but it does seem like there’s a very good chance more fighters could be on the way, similar to how Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate handled DLC characters. Just who all will show up remains to be seen, but this game could become a notable hit as the roster continues to build up. So far, reception seems to be positive, but the game is still very new in the marketplace.

