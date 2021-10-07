The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets Highlighted On Valve Steam Deck

CD Projekt Red is a game development studio that might not have the most lavish reception right now with gamers. This is because of the faulty Cyberpunk 2077 video game release that the developers are still working on. However, before that game being launched, the reception for CD Projekt Red was incredibly high. These are the folks that brought out The Witcher franchise. Out of the installments available, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is arguably the best by far.

While this game is readily available for players to pick up and enjoy right now, it’s also coming to next-generation consoles. We’re not sure just when that will be yet. However, we did get another look at the current-generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This was through the official CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher Twitter account. One of the upcoming hardware releases that fans are eager to see launched is Valve’s Steam Deck. Overall, this is a portable gaming PC, and with it will come access to all kinds of PC gaming storefronts along with your game collections.

Open a portal into the world and play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt wherever you go once Steam Deck is out!



Check out the footage of the current-gen version of the game running on Steam Deck 👇 pic.twitter.com/3IdIC2zGZJ — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 6, 2021

We’re still waiting on the game console to launch, but recently the developers at CD Projekt Red have a developer kit unit. With this unit, the developers offered a look at how The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt performs on the game. We have a few videos to watch, all very short in length. But, the main focus here is that the game looks to be running incredibly well. It doesn’t look like the current-generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will struggle with performance on this device.

Unfortunately, if you want a Valve Steam Deck, it’s going to be a wait. The pre-orders for the first batch of units were quickly sold out. We’re not entirely sure just when those units will arrive. It’s expected this December, but official specific dates have yet to emerge. Regardless, this is one piece of hardware that gamers will likely be keeping a close eye on when. For now, check out the gameplay footage above.

