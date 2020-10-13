Top Upcoming Xbox Series X Video Games Of 2021

2020 will see the launch of the Xbox Series X, but we can expect a ton of great video game titles launching for the platform in 2021. With the first full year of the platform available in the marketplace, there are bound to be some incredible video game titles well worth the pickup. Furthermore, because of the coronavirus health pandemic of 2020, we are likely going to see plenty of games that were delayed out of 2020, hit the market in 2021. Check out some of our most anticipated video game titles released for the Xbox Series X down below. Of course, you will want to check back as we’ll keep this list updated when new exciting video game titles are announced.

#6 Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Portkey Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

After a few years of rumors and supposed leaks, we finally got the word in 2020 that there is an RPG video game coming out based within the Harry Potter universe. This game is called Hogwarts Legacy and it actually takes place in the late 1800s well before the events of Harry Potter. As a result, players take on a unique student who gets accepted into Hogwarts where they learn an ancient magical ability lies within them. It’s up to the players on how they handle this magic as it very well could be used for sinister motives.

Outside of the synopsis, it looks like this game will feature everything we know and love of the franchise. Players will get to explore plenty of areas in this open-world game, tame magical creatures, and even use some combatant magic when the time comes to fend off some foes. There’s a lot of questions we have for this game but at the time of writing this description, we only received an initial announcement trailer. We should see plenty more content regarding this game in the future.

#5 Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, XSX/S

Release: 2021 (PS5, XSX/S)

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massively anticipated video game title from CD Projekt Red. The same folks responsible for the incredibly successful The Witcher trilogy has their next big RPG video game coming out called Cyberpunk 2077. Set in the distant future, players take the role of a mercenary that handles odd jobs in Night City. This is not an easy-going place as it’s run by big corporations, gangs, and greed. With human augmentations a common affair for everyone, players can expect to spend quite a bit of time in the operating chair as they make new improvements to their skills.

This is also a game that’s coming to next-generation platforms so while most will be eyeing this game for their current-generation platforms in 2020, it would feel amiss not to mention the game is also coming on Xbox Series X. We’re not sure just what improvements, if any, will be included in this version of Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s likely a game most will be adding to their collection. Fortunately, there is a free upgrade to those that own the Xbox One platform copy. We’re also expecting more information to come out in 2021 for the multiplayer component, but at the moment nothing official has come out regarding what players can expect for competitive multiplayer gameplay.

#4 Fable

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XSX/S

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Fable franchise got its start back in 2004 and it received not only mainline installments but spin-off releases as well. Unfortunately, for fans, the franchise has been on ice for several years. However, being such an iconic RPG franchise, it was only a matter of time before Microsoft brought the IP back. In July of 2020 during an Xbox Series X livestream showcase, we got the unveiling of a Fable reboot. This was only a small cinematic teaser that didn’t offer anything in terms of what can expect for the gameplay or storyline. Instead, it’s just a confirmation that the game IP is back and will be developed under Playground Games.

Playground Games is also an interesting choice as the development studio had been known for the Forza Horizon racing series. Still, the studio had taken up the challenge and will be delivering the next thrilling installment to the franchise. Again, we’re left wondering just what the storyline will be about and if this reboot will see any characters or locations make a return. At any rate, the IP reboot announcement has a ton of players eagerly waiting for a new trailer highlighting the gameplay and premise, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see just what Playground Games comes up with.

#3 Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX/S

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Capcom has been on fire lately with the Resident Evil franchise. After a big change up to Resident Evil 7 where fans got tossed into a first-person perspective within a mainline game, the studio went on to offer remakes. Resident Evil 7 made use out of a new engine known as the RE Engine and that’s the same engine that powered the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes. However, after Resident Evil 3 we didn’t get news of another remake was being developed, but instead the announcement of the next installment which is dubbed Resident Evil 8, although the official title is Resident Evil Village.

From what we know so far, the game throws players back into the shoes of Ethan from Resident Evil 7. Chris shows up and it leads to a chain of events that throws Ethan’s world upside down once again. Seeking answers, it looks like this installment will take us to Europe, but what exactly is planned, the creatures we’ll face, and if we’ll see much of Chris Redfield or any other iconic characters from the franchise remains a mystery. Furthermore, we do know that there is a bigger influence on players exploring the area where we can expect plenty of foes to face against along with puzzles to solve.

#2 Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, XSX, Luna

Release: February 18, 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Far Cry franchise has a new installment coming out in 2021. Far Cry 6 brings the player into the fictional Caribbean island of Yara where the land is controlled by a strict dictatorship regime. At the head of this regime is El Presidente Anton Castillo who is grooming his son, Diego, to take his place one day as the island’s leader. By brute force and military power, El Presidente has attempted to bring the citizens inline, however, much like past Far Cry installments, a resistance group has formed from civilians of Yara.

Players take the role of a guerrilla fighter that is hoping to bring the island back to its once glorious state. We only received one cinematic trailer for the game so far at the time of writing this video game description. Still, we do know that Ubisoft has claimed Far Cry 6 will include the largest playground for players in the franchise history. This should also make for some great vehicle options to traverse the island.

#1 Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XBO XSX/S

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Local/Online

The Halo franchise has been an iconic one for Microsoft and over the years we’ve seen the franchise make an appearance on the major console releases. In fact, there were expectations of Halo Infinite actually launching alongside the Xbox Series X. After fans waited years for gameplay footage for this anticipated title, it wouldn’t be until an Xbox Series X highlighted stream in 2020 before 343 Industries finally unveiled the much awaited gameplay trailer footage. Unfortunately, this was a lackluster reveal as fans were quick to point out flaws and graphical details that didn’t appear to be a next-generation Halo installment.

As a result, 343 Industries delayed Halo Infinite from the intended launch of 2020 to 2021. This was done to ensure the development team has enough time to make the necessary changes that will appeal towards the fans expectations. As for the synopsis, the game follows Master Chief on another Halo ring. With humanity at a disadvantage, Master Chief is forced into fighting against a split off Covenant alien alliance called The Banished.