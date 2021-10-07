Gotham Knights Teaser Image Reveals Freak Accident At Wayne Manor

There are already quite a few games we are eager to get our hands-on. Some of those games were meant to launch this year. However, due to the worldwide health pandemic, several of these games were pushed into next year. That’s unfortunate, but at the very least, these projects were not canceled altogether. So instead, we might be waiting a bit longer to enjoy these projects. One of which just received a new teaser image.

Gotham Knights is a game we saw delayed out of 2021. However, that doesn’t mean the development team is not sharing some bits of information this year. The big reveals are not meant to happen until DC FanDome. However, there is a teaser to help hype the event, based on a freak accident. In Gotham Knights, we know that Bruce Wayne is dead, but we didn’t initially get any real details about how he passed. A newspaper image from the game reveals that the entire Wayne Manor had collapsed with Bruce Wayne inside.

As the Knight falls, a new legacy will rise. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/9sielSlhUY — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 6, 2021

According to the paper, the collapse was a freak accident. However, we know that there is something far more sinister at play here. We’re still waiting for more details to come out, but it does look like the narrative will be involving the Court of Owls. That storyline came out from the DC New 52 line for Batman, highlighting a secret criminal organization going against the Wayne family. While Bruce Wayne is believed to be dead in this game, it’s up to other iconic heroes to step up and save Gotham City.

We know that the game will feature Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. We’re still waiting on more details in regards to the villains that might pop up. The image does highlight some classifieds that may indicate some villains appearing in this game, like the Penguin and Catwoman. Hopefully, we’ll get some essential details during the upcoming DC FanDome event, but for now, we know that Gotham Knights will be launching at some point in 2022.

