Top 10 NEW SPACE Games of 2021

There’s never any shortage of video games set in space. In 2021 we have quite a few exciting titles slated to hit the marketplace that’s well worth checking out. Even if Kerbal Space Program 2 and Callisto Protocol is coming out next year, 2022, here are some of our most anticipated new space games this year.

#10 Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

Elite Dangerous has been around since 2014 as a space flight simulation game. The title puts a focus on space trading and combat in this massive open-world and open-ended video game. Developed by Frontier Developments, this title is still actively enjoyed by a pretty big community today. This is partly due to the game being supported with more content for players to enjoy with the next DLC coming out this year called Odyssey.

Odyssey is a pretty big expansion as it gives players the ability to land on new planets and explore them on foot. This will also bring out ground missions that could land you into combat. Also, players can start meeting fellow pilots in person which should allow some new unique social hubs for players to partake in. It’s one expansion you don’t want to miss out on, but we’re also waiting on just when we can start venturing out into open-worlds as Odyssey only has a launch window for spring of this year.

#9 Beyond Good and Evil 2

It may not be the installment fans had been hoping for to continue the storyline but Beyond Good and Evil 2 is set up to be a prequel. Announced back in E3 2017, Beyond Good And Evil 2 is an action-adventure game set in an open-world environment. Not too many details about the game have been released yet but we do know that the title will put players into the role of a lowly pirate who is working to become a legendary pirate known across the galaxy.

This is a game that’s been teasing fans for over a decade at this point. Fans of the original installment have been eager to jump back into this video game universe. Again, not much has been revealed about this game quite yet but it will feature both single-player and multiplayer support. There’s a shared universe feature coming out with this game that will allow some actions to affect the entire universe affecting other players. For now, we’re having to wait and see just when Ubisoft decides to unveil more information.

#8 Dyson Sphere Program

Dyson Sphere Program is a strategic management style video game. Players are thrown into this world where humanity needs energy but there’s simply not enough available. That’s where you step in as a space engineer tasked with a seemingly impossible project called Dyson Spheres. The theory is to build a production assembly that can orbit around a star and obtain its energy.

Players will have complete control building up a factory that can not only sustain itself but store enough energy to send back to Earth. Of course, much like other strategy games players can research new technologies that will help improve factories while you attempt to design a more efficient automated factory.

#7 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There is no shortage of Lego video game titles and the next installment we’re eager to try out is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Lego has done previous Star Wars themed video games before, however, this new upcoming installment will be telling the storyline from all nine Star Wars movies. It’s going to be a lengthy game as the development team attempts to parody the storyline from start to finish, but these Lego titles have always done well in the past.

If you haven’t played one of these Lego video games before, they usually take a popular franchise and offers a toned-down kid-friendly video game narrative. It’s all about a wacky storyline with hack and slash style combat along with solving a series of puzzles. Being that this game will feature all of the Star Wars movie storylines, there are bound to be some memorable locations, gameplay moments, and iconic characters to play as along the way.

#6 Exo One

Exo One is a unique game on this list and one that’s actually a bit mesmerizing to watch. It’s a simplistic title where you control an alien craft that can change shape as you fly around different planets. Players will be using momentum to contentiously increase speed and continue their voyage throughout the different terrains. The game was originally slated to hit the marketplace in 2020 but has since been delayed for 2021. However, you can get a demo of this game right now through Steam.

#5 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The Mass Effect franchise is a massively popular RPG series from BioWare. Those first three mainline video game installments were cherished by fans and still get recommended to new players today. However, those games came out quite a few years ago at this point. In fact the final installment that wrapped up the trilogy came out in 2012. Fortunately, we will soon have a new way to enjoy those classic video game titles on modern platforms.

BioWare is going back and delivering fans a remastered collection edition. The first three Mass Effect video game titles are getting touched up with new enhancements both mechanically and visually. However, don’t expect the studio to make any changes to the narrative storyline. You’re still going to get the classic Mass Effect narrative filled with iconic characters and a story filled with twists and turns. There are quite a few eager players ready to dive back into this trilogy as our crew sets off to save the universe from impending doom.

#4 Occupy Mars: The Game

Occupy Mars: The Game is a simulation survival game where you’re not only tasked with exploring the planet but building up enough equipment to sustain life. Here players will have to build habitats, solar panels, vehicles, and mining equipment to not only obtain some necessary resources but to also keep their vitals in check.

However, don’t expect things to go smoothly. With a day and night cycle attached, there’s the constant threat that your panel equipment might not have enough power stored to last through the cold dark nights. Likewise, when things break, you’ll have to figure out how to fix them which can get technical such as taking out electronic components and fixing all the circuitry or even soldering the boards.

#3 Star Citizen

Star Citizen is a game that’s been in development for what feels like forever. After starting in 2011 and gaining the necessary funds to build the title up from Kickstarter, players have been waiting to get a chance in playing this game. Unfortunately, it’s been a roller coaster of a ride for backers. In Star Citizen, players will be dropped into a futuristic universe where they can pilot their ship, seek out resources, craft, explore, and fight other players. Initially, the game was slated to launch in 2014, though there have been a series of setbacks and delays as Cloud Imperium Games continued to add new features.

Though the game is still slated to release fully on the PC platform, there is currently only alpha builds available for players to enjoy with no clear indication as to when the full game will release into the market. Hopefully, we get this title sometime this year but at the very least you can enjoy an early build of the title today.

#2 Halo Infinite

Halo has been a staple video game exclusive franchise for Microsoft since the original Xbox video game console launched into the marketplace. Fans thoroughly took up with the Halo IP as players stepped into the role of Master Chief having to fight off alien hostiles and save humanity. Since then the video game franchise has blown up with mainline installment, spin-offs, toys, comic books, and even an upcoming television series. Fortunately, we’re not done playing these Halo games quite yet and it looks like we should be able to dive into the next thrilling installment this year.

Originally, Halo Infinite was supposed to launch into the marketplace last year. However, after very rocky gameplay footage reveals, fans took to the internet and expressed their frustrations over how the game looked. 343 Industries took that as a sign to hold the game off from the release in 2020 and instead focus on developing the game a bit longer. Now it looks like we can once again step into the role of Master Chief this year where we’ll have to face off a rogue Covenant group. Unlike the previous installment, players will be focusing more on Master Chief which seems to have a few more weapons and abilities such as a grapple system.

#1 Everspace 2

Everspace 2 will bring players a new spaceship combat RPG this year. Just as before the game is all about spaceships as you tweak the vehicle up before you set off on your journey full of exploration and space battles. A good portion of the game is gathering loot and entering areas that may prove to be too difficult for some to pilot through.

All along the way, players will meet up with new friends that all have a story to tell, but it might be a bit before we can dive into this game. Currently, Everspace 2 is only slated to launch into the marketplace as an Early Access title. We won’t see the full game and content until likely 2022. However, because this game is slated for an Early Access release on January 18, 2021, we don’t have a long wait to endure before we’re able to try this game out.