Fortnite May See The Walking Dead Returning This Month

Fortnite is a massively popular game. We don’t need to tell you that. This title has helped pave the way for other iconic battle royale games. Also, the fact that this is a free-to-play game has helped give Fortnite a massive audience. Over the years, Epic Games has continued to bring out new content crossovers for fans to enjoy. Included in the mix were movies, television shows, sport athletes, musicians, to other iconic video games.

There doesn’t seem to be any stopping Epic Games from moving more content into Fortnite. However, we’re not entirely sure just what else is coming just yet, but there is a hunch that it’s The Walking Dead. This is not the first time we’ve seen The Walking Dead in Fortnite. Previously there were skins for Daryl Dixon and Michonne, both iconic characters franchises. Although, there was some hope that this game would also feature Rick Grimes.

Rick Grimes wasn’t featured, but now a new image for Fortnite’s Fortnitemares event. The image showcases a hat that looks quite like Rick Grimes’ iconic hat for The Walking Dead. It’s not confirmed yet, but that is a pretty good sign we may see Rick Grimes show up as a skin for Fortnite. Of course, this might be one skin that will show up during this event. Of course, there’s always the chance more iconic horror shows or movies will pop up in the Halloween season.

Fortnite is readily available on just about everything. Epic Games has ported the title to several platforms. So chances are you can get this game on whatever platform you’re currently enjoying games on today. Unfortunately, with that said, it doesn’t look like this game will be on Apple iOS platforms anytime soon. Epic Games has yet to find Fortnite reinstated to Apple’s official application storefront thanks to the legal back and forth.

Source