Far Cry 6 Benchmark Has Fans Questioning Ubisoft’s PC Optimization

There are quite a few of us eagerly awaiting to get our hands on a copy of Far Cry 6. However, if you’re on the PC platform, this latest bit of news may damper down the excitement. Recently, a report from DSO Gaming has been posted online that shows off benchmarking for Far Cry 6. Unfortunately, the results are not great. It looks like some optimization issues result in undesirable performance. During the tests, you can see the game run over 60FPS at different resolutions. But those with a powerful PC may find a disappointing bottleneck.

Far Cry 6 embargo has lifted for certain video footage content, and that’s when DSO Gaming opted to showcase their benchmarking tests. During the test, we can see that Far Cry 6 suffers from a single-threaded CPU focus rather than take advantage of the other threads on a CPU. Ultimately, that can cause some drastic performance hits throughout the gameplay. DSO Gaming’s PC performance test used an Intel i9 9900K, 16 GB of DDR4 3600 Mhz, and an Nvidia RTX 3080.

That’s no slouch for a gaming PC. However, the media outlet found that it was impossible to reach 120 FPS regardless of resolution. The tests shown offered a look at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p. This might be frustrating for some PC players, while others are hopeful an update will resolve this issue. Of course, this is also prompted plenty of PC players to talk about previous optimization issues with Ubisoft games.

For now, it’s a waiting game to see if this title will receive any updates to resolve this issue or not. We’re certainly hopeful this Far Cry 6 video game has a smooth launch. There are quite a few fans eager to jump into the role of Dani Rojas as they attempt to overthrow the dictator regime in Yara. For now, we only have a couple of days to wait for this game to release. Far Cry 6 launches on October 7, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

