Elden Ring Reaches The Final Stages of Development

There is a massive fan base for FromSoftware. The folks that brought out the iconic Souls franchise have a brand new game in the works for fans called Elden Ring. This is a game fans have been waiting on for a few years now, and the development team over at Fromsoftware is just about done with the game. That should hopefully mean there are no unexpected delays that will pop up.

Elden Ring fans have been digging around for any clues to what the game will contain. We’ve seen fans point out similar markings on characters and slowly dissect the footage showcased so far. Recently, there was the Tokyo Game Show, and while Elden Ring didn’t make a grand appearance, there was a media event featuring Japanese media publication Famitsu. During the event, marketing and promotion manager Yasuhiro Kitao made a brief appearance. That’s when it was confirmed that the studio was nearly finished with the game.

With that said, Kitao did note that they are moving forward quietly while in the final stages of development. He later went on to reiterate some information about the game. For instance that this was a large map with several dungeons and mounts to traverse the area. Players would also expect a dark fantasy world with challenging combat, which fans of the development team have already anticipated.

Fortunately, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure. If the game is in the final stages of development, then FromSoftware’s Elden Ring might make it on schedule without any delays. Currently, the Elden Ring video game is set to launch next year, January 21, 2022. Meanwhile, players will be able to pick up a copy on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source