Shin Megami Tensei V Reveals English Voice Cast in New Trailer

As promised by Atlus yesterday, the newest trailer for November’s Shin Megami Tensei V is here, and it’s introducing fans to the English cast. A number of well-known voice actors made the cut, along with plenty of fresh faces getting their big break in the industry. We also get a chance to meet both human AND demon characters!

Members of the cast featured in the trailer include:

Casey Mongillo as the Protagonist

Mark Whitten as Yuzuru Atsuta

Jeannie Tirado as Tao Isonokami

Ashlyn Madden as Miyazu Atsuta

Stuart Allan as Ichiro Dazai

Sean Crisden as Hayao Koshimizu

Ben Lepley as Shohei Yakumo

Cissy Jones as Abdiel

Laura Post as Nuwa

Daman Mills as Aogami

Erica Lindbeck as Sahori Itsukishima

Kellen Goff as Lahmu

Chris Hackney as Fionn mac Cumhaill

Deva Marie Gregory as Amanozako

Fans of the recent Netflix release of Neon Genesis Evangelion may recognize Casey Mongillo as the voice of Shinji Ikari.

Masayuki Doi, the character designer for Shin Megami Tensei V, has discussed the design of some of these demons in past Twitter posts, namely Abdiel, Lahmu, and Nuwa. The official Atlas YouTube channel has also continued to upload constant videos highlighting the dozens of demons set to make appearances in the new title. It was recently announced that a new mechanic would be coming to this Shin Megami Tensei entry: unique conversations between demons.

The last main title in the series was 2013’s Shin Megami Tensei IV, released for the Nintendo DS. The reception was intensely positive in both Japan and the west, and director Kazuyuki Yamai will be returning to produce the fifth installment. The title has also been described as a hybrid between Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and Shin Megami Tensei IV, with raising and fusing demons being the main gameplay mechanic. Development for V was done using Unreal Engine 4, a first for an Atlus title.

Shin Megami Tensei V will be released on the Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 11, and worldwide on November 12, 2021.

