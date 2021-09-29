Battlefield 2042 PC System Requirements Officially Revealed

Easily one of the more anticipated FPS games coming out this year is Battlefield 2042. It took EA a good while before they were ready to unveil the title. However, we know that this installment will be multiplayer-focused, and it should bring in plenty of destructive environments for players to battle through. The only thing that might stop you from jumping into this game on PC is if your system can run the game. Today we’re finding out the PC system requirements for Battlefield 2042’s beta.

Battlefield 2042 fans have been waiting on the game for a good while. Some fans were starting to worry that the game wouldn’t launch into the marketplace this year. There were rumors of the upcoming Battlefield installment was being delayed. This had some fans assuming that this title was about to get kicked out of the 2021 calendar year altogether. Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Instead, EA only moved the game back a few weeks, which means players can pick this game up this November 19, 2021.

Recommended and minimum PC specs: pic.twitter.com/w1YMEvOAZS — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 28, 2021

However, before the game officially launches, we know that a beta is coming. Yesterday we got the official word of when the beta would be taking place. If you don’t recall, those with early access for Battlefield 2042 will find the available starting on October 6, 2021, at 7:00 UTC. Meanwhile, the open beta for the game will be on October 8, 2021. From there, the beta will be available until October 10, 2021. So you should have plenty of time to log online and play through the game, especially if you take advantage of the pre-load starting this October 5, 2021.

With that said, you will also want to make sure your PC can run the game. Ahead of the beta release, EA has released the details for both minimum and recommended system requirements. Since this is an online multiplayer game, the developers included the needs of the online connection as well. You can check out the PC system requirements for both minimum and recommended down below.

Minimum PC System Requirements

OS: 64-BIT Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core 15 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video memory: 4GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 TI or AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: 12

Online connection requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Storage: 100GB HDD

Recommended PC System Requirements

OS: 64-BIT Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core 17 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video memory: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DirectX: 12

Online connection requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Storage: 100GB SSD

