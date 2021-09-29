Back 4 Blood PC System Requirements Confirmed

Back 4 Blood fans have been waiting on the game’s release this coming month. However, those on the PC platform might have also been waiting to ensure that their PC could run the game efficiently. While players have been able to play the game through beta’s, it was only yesterday that Turtle Rock Studios finally unveiled the PC system requirements to run Back 4 Blood. Find out if your gaming PC can handle the game when it launches.

There are quite a few players eagerly awaiting to get into Back 4 Blood. The spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, the developer’s Turtle Rock Studios, hopes this installment appeals to the masses. As a result, you have newcomers that might not have played the Left 4 Dead franchise initially, along with veteran fans. Overall the gameplay looks much of the same, with players working together as they take down hordes of undead monsters known as the Ridden. If you’re getting Back 4 Blood on the PC platform, then check out the official system requirements below.

Minimum PC System Requirements

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

CPU: I5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GTX 1050 TI or Radeon RX 570

DX Version: DX12

Storage: 40 GB HDD

Recommended PC System Requirements

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

CPU: I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 12 GB

GPU: GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590

DX Version: DX12

Storage: 40 GB SSD

Of course, this game is not releasing exclusively on the PC platform. Instead, players will pick this game up on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms. Back 4 Blood will hit the marketplace on October 12, 2021. In other recent news for Back 4 Blood, the complete trophy list has surfaced online. While it doesn’t spoil the narrative, it does give some insight into what players will need to do before they get the platinum trophy.

