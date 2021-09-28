Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Unique Cosmetics

Credit: 343 Industries

Armor customization in Halo Infinite might be taking some pretty heft design cues from Halo Reach, specifically the title’s character Emile, and that’s not the only cosmetic touch players can expect. Over the weekend, the Halo Infinite began its second test period, giving certain lucky players the chance to try out bits of the title before launch in December. Armor customization has been overhauled for the new mainline title, and those who have been fans of the series will no doubt appreciate the new possibilities it will unlock–besides the more simple additions like a larger color palette, players will even be able to make certain parts of their body prosthetic.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the first season of the new game will be entirely based on Halo Reach, originally released in 2010 and the final Halo title to be developed by Bungie. A certain informer lucky enough to be a part of the latest test run, HaloNoticiasMX, leaked a number of curious images on Twitter highlighting some of the newest cosmetics fans can look forward to when the game drops later this year.

Olvidamos subir estos datos extraídos de #HaloInfinite.

Armadura de Emile y dos efectos de armadura… (1/2)



Emile armor and two armor fx pic.twitter.com/dERtuTpbcS — Halo Infinite Noticias & Filtraciones (@HaloNoticiasMX) September 28, 2021

Looking closely at the images, an Infinite Spartan is dressed in what appears to be Emile’s armor from Halo Reach, down to the skull-engraved helmet and chest piece. Two new armor effects are also visible, including a very shiny purple flag and some electro-infused gauntlets. 343 Industries has been quick to address what players can expect cosmetic-wise in the new title, claiming that there will be ‘millions’ of armor combos.

Halo Infinite will launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 8, 2021, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. While the complete single-player mode will be available on Day 1, players will have to wait for the much-anticipated co-op mode, one of the larger staples of the franchise.

Source