Resident Evil Village Actors Might Be Returning For Next Installment

Resident Evil has been around for decades, and it continues to thrive today. With new video game installments and even a movie adaptation coming, there’s a thrill of what might be next. We recently just this year received the latest mainline installment to the franchise with Resident Evil Village. This continued with the narrative of Ethan Winters. We know that there is DLC in the works, and speculation is that we will see a Resident Evil 4 remake.

Somewhere along the way, we might be seeing Neil Newbon and Nicole Tompkins making a return. The two have been featured in the Resident Evil franchise in the past with multiple games. For instance, both were present for the remake of Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Village. For Neil, the voice actor took the role of Nicholai Ginovaef along with Karl Heisenberg. Meanwhile, Nicole portrayed Jill Valentine and Daniela Dimitrescu.

Recently, during an interview on the Awfully Irish Podcast, Neil said that he loves working with close friends and that Nicole and himself might be working on something else. Of course, the actor didn’t expand on just what he meant by that. But after having come off two Resident Evil titles together, it could mean the duo will voice another installment.

We could potentially see some return through Resident Evil Village DLC, or perhaps we’ll get these actors in a brand new installment to the Resident Evil franchise. Unfortunately, we’re left waiting on the official word to come out about what Capcom has planned next. In the meantime, players can enjoy the latest Resident Evil Village installment right now for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

