Mortal Kombat 12 Or Injustice 3 Could Be In Developement According To Job Listing

Mortal Kombat fans are likely eagerly awaiting the launch of a new video game installment. However, it’s not something we have seen officially confirmed to be in development yet. While Mortal Kombat 12 might not be officially in development, some fans find out that a job listing for the development studio, NetherRealm, is likely already developing. Now job listings are usually not a great way to find out what a studio is currently working on. Typically, these listings don’t offer much in terms of what the project is specifically about.

However, the listing fans are sharing online for the studio specifically calls out martial arts fighting games knowledge. That has players thinking we could see a Mortal Kombat 12 announcement coming next for the studio. However, others can point out that this is too generic of a requirement for NetherRealm. After all, we have seen this studio bring out another iconic fighting video game franchise, Injustice. As you can guess, after two installments to Injustice, there’s also a big fan base hopeful that the next game reveals from the studio is Injustice 3.

Then there’s the fact that we could see this studio bring a brand new IP out as well. This studio is quite skilled in fighting titles, so it would be interesting to see another IP picked up by NetherRealm. Unfortunately, we don’t have anything to point us just where the studio is going next. Perhaps we’ll get some official reveal soon, but there is at least one notable event coming up that could potentially be a great way to unveil an Injustice 3 installment.

Later on this coming month, we have DC FanDome. On October 16, 2021, the DC FanDome stream will happen. This stream will be highlighting comic books, movies, television series, and of course, video games. We very well could see NetherRealm Studios take the stage to unveil an Injustice 3 officially. But we’ll have to wait and see if the studio is confirmed to appear during the show.

Source