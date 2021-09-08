Far Cry 6 Developers Reiterate The Game Will Have Free Upgrade For Next-Gen Platforms

We’re in an interesting period when it comes to the video game industry. Since the worldwide health pandemic, the latest-generation console platforms are struggling to find stock available. After nearly a year since both console platforms launched, it looks like some fans who have been actively seeking a console out might not get their unit until 2022. However, several developers have been using free upgrades for their video game titles to make up for this.

I’m sure you’re already familiar with this system. Players can pick up a game on their current system platform, such as the PlayStation 4 offers a free upgrade. From there, when the individual picks up a PlayStation 5, they can get a free upgrade to that video game for the PlayStation 5. It’s a nice setup, especially since there is a struggle to obtain the latest-generation console platforms. Ubisoft has recently taken to Twitter and reminded players that the upcoming Far Cry 6 video game would have a free upgrade pathway.

Buy Far Cry 6 on Xbox One or PlayStation®️4 game and upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation®️5 version at no additional cost. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) September 7, 2021

Far Cry 6 is one of the more anticipated video game titles coming out into the marketplace this year. Likewise, this is a cross-generation video game launch so that you can enjoy it on last-generation platforms along with the hard-to-find current-generation systems. It’s likely a reminder Ubisoft felt was important to make after Sony’s recent critical backfire. If you don’t recall, fans recently discovered that Horizon Forbidden West wouldn’t feature an upgrade pathway.

This meant that players could purchase the game and play it on PlayStation 4. However, to enjoy this game on PlayStation 5, players would have to repurchase the video game once again. After the feedback from fans, Sony opted to revert their plans and made Horizon Forbidden West one of the latest exclusives to receive a free upgrade. In the future, Sony requires players to pay a $10 fee for an upgraded copy.

As for Far Cry 6, players will be able to pick up this video game title on October 7, 2021. When the title does launch, you’ll find it for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source