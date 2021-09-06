Alan Wake Remastered Edition Listing Discovered

Alan Wake has a massive following. Remedy Entertainment delivered this title after their work with Max Payne and the sequel, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. Released in 2010, the video game was a huge hit and even sparked a spin-off with Alan Wake’s American Nightmare. However, since then, the developers had moved on to other video game projects. This included Quantum Break and their more successful video game release, Control.

Within Control, players were able to dive back into the world of Alan Wake through DLC. That has left plenty of fans out there, assuming we would see a new installment to Alan Wake. However, while we’ve seen reports and rumors that a sequel is in the works before that happens, we might be getting a remastered edition. A new listing has come up that shows an Alan Wake Remastered edition is coming out this October.

The listing only shows a placeholder image of Alan Wake with the remastered edition launching for cross-generation platforms. According to the listing from Taiwan retailer Rakuten, the title will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. But, of course, that’s just what the listing says, as we don’t have any confirmation right now that this game is even coming out.

Still, this listing does suggest that this game edition is coming out to the marketplace this October. Specifically, the release date given is October 5, 2021, which means we could be seeing an official announcement soon. We don’t know if this remastered edition is only for the initial game or if we would receive the spin-off title. Likewise, if there is a new sequel in the works, this could help give some players a refresher to the franchise and newcomers a chance to play Alan Wake for the first time.

