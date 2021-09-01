Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Want Next-Gen Versions in 2021, But Can’t Promise Them

The developer of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, has updated everyone on when the game will be coming to the next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5. And the update is that they’re hoping to get the next-gen version of the game out by the end of 2021, but they can’t guarantee it. This is probably because they learned the very hard way from the game’s initial launch that it’s better to wait and work on it some more than launch it before it’s ready.

The news comes from a shareholders call that was transcribed by VGC. Michał Nowakowski, CDPR’s SVP of business development, said of the release: “The target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year. At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change.”

They made similar remarks about the next-gen versions of Witcher 3, though added that that port is being made mostly by Saber Interactive. Given that many complained when Cyberpunk 2077 felt very unfinished at the time it was launched (myself included), it’s probably wise to make sure these new versions are sterling before they launch, or there could be even more problems for them with the gamers.

One of the reasons gamers might be disappointed is because last-gen consoles, the PS4 and the Xbox One, struggle with Cyberpunk 2077. The manufacturers have even recommended that the only people who should be playing the games are those with an Xbox One X or a PS4 Pro. So not having an official next-gen version to play for several months can be frustrating. Nowakowski added, “But for the time being, we definitely are aiming with both titles for late 2021 and I don’t want to be more specific at this moment in time.”

