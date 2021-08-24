Death Stranding Director’s Cut Confirmed To Appear At Gamescom

Death Stranding was Hideo Kojima’s debut title with Kojima Productions. A ton of anticipation was building for this game, especially after Hideo Kojima split ways from Konami. Over the years, we’ve seen some incredible works from this developer, and his latest release has a strong following. Now fans are gearing up for a new edition of this game, Death Stranding Director’s Cut. With the game releasing next month, it looks like Kojima Productions is interested in delivering some new details during this week’s Gamescom event.

This news comes directly from Geoff Keighley. Geoff is holding a live event during Gamescom called Gamescom Opening Night Live. During this presentation, plenty of anticipated video game titles are likely to show up, and perhaps even a few games yet to make an appearance. We’re certainly eager to see the event play out and catch all the latest announcements, such as this new footage for Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

Wednesday, don't miss an extended look at the gameplay of Hideo Kojima's DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT for @PlayStation 5 during @gamescom Opening Night Live



Don't miss this moment.



Livestream begins Wednesday at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to get this upcoming Death Stranding Director’s Cut edition, then you’ll need a PlayStation 5. So far, this game is not coming out on any other platform. But that could change in the future as we have seen Death Stranding also release on the PC. For now, it’s a waiting game to see what all Hideo Kojima has planned for this event. It should be interesting to see what Hideo Kojima opts to showcase during this stream.

Speaking of Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Hideo Kojima talked about the struggle to make a launch trailer. After all, this trailer will have to appeal to veteran players, newcomers, along with players that might have dropped the game midway through. As mentioned, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is slated to launch on September 24, 2021, for the PlayStation 5. For those of you who want to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, then you’ll need to tune in this week. The event is set to launch on Wednesday at 11 AM PT where you can catch the stream on YouTube.

