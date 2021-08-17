Among Us Devs Teases Another Image For Next Major Update

2020 saw a big sleeper hit. Among Us launched in 2018, but it was last year that this title blew up in popularity. Players were able to dive into a deception game that was wacky and thrilling to play with friends. Since the massive success, the development studio InnerSloth opted to go back and continue to support this project. Over the past year, we’ve seen a few updates hit this game, whether it was a new map or task.

Likewise, this game has slowly been going to new platforms. However, for fans that have been actively playing this game for the past several months to years, then you might be waiting on even more new content. Fortunately, it looks like there is something in the works over at InnerSloth for Among Us, but we don’t know the details yet. Instead, InnerSloth teased fans with a cropped image with a crewmate going up against a massive yellow rock. Some fans suspected it was a meteor that could prove to be a new task to deal with. Others suggest this could be a brand new map.

We haven’t received the full image yet. Still, the developers have released another cropped image to make up for the lack of a July developer blog post. Again, we haven’t a clue what this image is or how the two correlate. Fans will have to speculate while we wait on the official reveal to come out. While the developers are working on the next big update, they are also delivering new merchandise.

Within the blog post, outside of the image teases for the next update, the studio highlighted merch. There’s plenty of new physical gear for players to pick up, such as figurines, plushies, and stamps. These will be available across multiplayer retailers such as Walmart, Hot Topic, Walgreens, and Target. If you haven’t played Among Us yet, you can enjoy the game on android, iOS, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, there are plans to see this game also released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

