Forza Horizon 5 Developers Share Game Map Online

The Forza franchise is massive, and fans are getting ready to jump into the following major installment, Forza Horizon 5. While fans might have expected the next Forza Motorsport installment to come out next, Playground Games is giving players another Horizon title. This time around, we’re going to be racing through the Mexico-inspired map. It’s a game we’ve seen teased and showcased in the past, but now we have a map to gander at. With the new map, players have a better look at the different areas they will be able to race around.

In the past, we’ve seen plenty of drastically different landscapes Forza Horizon 5 will feature. There’s a new weather system that offers dust storms and tropical disasters. Likewise, we can race through the lush jungles and sandy beaches to major cities. There’s overall a ton to get excited about when it comes to Forza Horizon 5, and as I mentioned, the map can give you a bit of a blueprint. Developers simply tweeted out the map on the official Forza Horizon Twitter account, asking fans where they will be driving.

Players can take a major road practically across the entire map. Throughout the area, we can see enormous mountains, cities, and rural areas. This is quite the massive map, and we’re anxious to try the game out ourselves. Fortunately, we’re not actually having to wait too much longer before the game launches. Unless there are any sudden delays, we should be getting Forza Horizon 5 before 2021 wraps.

Development studio Playground Games is launching Forza Horizon 5 on November 9, 2021, for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. However, that’s not the only thing Playground Games is working on. Stepping outside of Forza Horizon, we know that the developers are also working on the reboot to Fable, which is a drastically different game. Instead of a racing title, we’ll get a chance to see how Playground Games delivers an RPG. One of which that has a pretty massive following with it.

