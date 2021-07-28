Deathloop ESRB Rating Reveals It Contains Some Crazy Stuff

The ESRB rating for the upcoming Arkane title Deathloop was recently released, and it reveals some new details about what players can expect to see in the game. It turns out the game is going to contain some saucier things than we’ve seen so far in any of the trailers. We’ll have to see how much of this content is still in the game when it releases on September 15.

The game is rated M for Mature, as anyone who’s seen the gameplay footage can probably guess. The rating describes frenetic combat and adds: “Both characters must assassinate key figures in order to break or protect the loop. Players use machetes, pistols, and sniper rifles to kill human enemies by means of stealth, melee, and ranged combat… some weapons/attacks can decapitate or dismember enemies. Cutscenes depict further instances of intense violence: players’ character stabbed repeatedly in first-person; characters shot in the head at close range.”

In addition to these details, the rating also reveals that the players will see some characters in a compromising position while hunting down their targets. “During one sequence, a character is seen in a room while sexual moaning sounds are heard.” While we’ve yet to see — or hear — anything like that in the pre-release material, the footage of the people Colt hunts down on the island suggests they are pretty hedonistic.

The rating also says characters mention drugs and other illicit acts: “Characters sometimes reference drugs (e.g., uppers, downers) and getting/being high on fictional drugs (e.g., “Looks like an over-engineered auto-erotic asphyxiator…Also, it’s going to smoke us up. Get us high.”). The words “f**k,” “c*nt,” and “sh*t” appear in the game.” If all of that appears in the final release, then Deathloop is starting to look pretty fun!

