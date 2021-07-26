Grand Theft Auto VI Map Leak Has Been Debunked

There’s a never-ending barrage of rumors, leaks, and speculation pieces for Grand Theft Auto. Rockstar Games has continued to strike gold with their GTA franchise. Years later, it’s leaving plenty of players out there eager to get any information they can for what’s to come. Unfortunately, we’re in a drought when it comes to new installments, and that’s likely thanks to the success of Grand Theft Auto Online. Unfortunately, this long waiting period for that next installment has led fake leaks to flood the internet.

Typically, these leaks are debunked or fail to gain traction as fans quickly dissect the footage or images. However, one particular leak has been debunked by its creator. If you don’t recall, a map surfaced online not that long ago, and it had plenty of fans speculating on its legitimacy. Some fans were quick to call it fake, while others reached out to credible leakers online for their thoughts. Now that some time has passed, the creator unveiled the recent map leak is fake.

The image surfaced online offers a look at a Florida landmass with a variety of icons. In the same video the creator claims more fake leaks are coming. For now, it’s purely a waiting game to see just when an official teaser or announcement will alert fans about Grand Theft Auto VI. Although it might take a bit of time for that to even happen.

Grand Theft Auto V is getting ready for its next big release, which will be on November 11, 2021, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Still, this game is widely available today as you can pick it up for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Source