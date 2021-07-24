Halo Infinite’s Technical Preview Could Happen As Early As Next Weekend

343 Industries have revealed that, while they aren’t announcing a specific date, they are planning to have the first test of Halo Infinite — to use their terms, “technical preview flighting” — very soon. In fact, the test could go live as early as next weekend. The developers say they’re eager to have the game be ready for release by the time the game is set to roll out to everyone (which they say could be the

This preview will be available to the gamers who have signed up via the Xbox Insider program. Says the team in the Inside Infinite blog: “The release of this blog means we’re getting very close but flighting itself is a fluid process, we need to ensure we’ve successfully cleared our final gate before we’re officially a go. That said, we’ve been given the okay to say our first Bot-focused technical preview could happen as soon as next weekend. Prior to the flight starting, we’re planning a live stream where we’ll dive into the actual build and walk through nearly every facet of the technical preview.”

Just to be clear, “flighting” is the term they use to mean rolling out an early build of the game. Don’t ask me; I just work here.

The team is very specific that this is a “technical preview” rather than a beta, as they explain: “We are specifically calling this a “technical preview” because we feel it best represents the goals we have, the build itself, and the experience that Insiders will have. As you’ll read below, our key driver and goal is truly technical in nature – we are looking to push our systems and services at a larger scale than we’ve been able to thus far as an important step towards ensuring we are as ready as possible when the flood gates fully open at launch this holiday.”

