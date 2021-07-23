Respawn Entertainment Is Making A New Single-Player Game

Respawn Entertainment has become one of EA’s biggest studios since it formed back in 2010. Over the years, we’ve seen the studio release three iconic video game franchises: Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Now the studio is preparing for their next big release, a new single-player video game experience. But, of course, details are scarce right now, and all we have to go by is job postings.

In general, job postings in the video game industry are not the best source for information. However, you can find some crucial details. For example, today, we’re finding out that Respawn Entertainment is working on a new single-player video game release. This news comes from the creative director at Respawn Entertainment, Mohammad Alavi. Alvai noted that there are job postings available at Respawn Entertainment as the studio prepares to develop its next big single-player IP through his personal Twitter account.

We're developing a brand new singleplayer adventure from Respawn Entertainment. We're a small, but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes. Come work with us:https://t.co/UCeYwarI6khttps://t.co/Qeonc5IzfGhttps://t.co/rKxhtgXFiUhttps://t.co/rNaI4zoq0J pic.twitter.com/g0zgQVUS4D — Badmofo | Mohammad Alavi (@iambadmofo) July 22, 2021

Digging around the job listings, there’s plenty of talk about innovating something new. The world they are building up will allow quite a bit of creative freedom. Of course, official details about this game are likely a good way off before they are made public. Nevertheless, it’s exciting to see that Respawn Entertainment is pressing forward with another single-player video game release. Especially after their incredible success with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Currently, the studio has several positions available at the studio. Respawn Entertainment is seeking a lead technical designer, senior technical game designer, senior combat designer, and a senior level designer. For now, only time will tell just what this mysterious new video will be about.

Source