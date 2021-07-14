Battlefield 2042 Won’t Feature Offline Gameplay With Bots

One of the biggest competitors to the Call of Duty franchise is getting a new installment this year. Battlefield is a bit like Call of Duty in terms of being an FPS military-focused game, but there’s a big difference between the two in terms of their releases. With Call of Duty, players are getting a game franchise that will have a new installment yearly. That means if you don’t particularly care for the theme then you don’t have to wait around for several years just to get another chance at a Call of Duty title that you might find of interest.

That’s not how Battlefield is as you get one game between several years. Meanwhile, the game is supported through a series of updates and expansions. As a result, it’s a big ordeal when a Battlefield game is getting ready to be unveiled and of course, we now know what that title will be for 2021. Battlefield 2042 is the next mainline installment and EA DICE is taking a page out of the playbook for Call of Duty. Specifically, we’re seeing the game developed to be a bit like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

If you don’t recall, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was a multiplayer-only title so you had to connect online and play through the different game modes competitively. This also dropped the single-player campaign with the game which the developers found that more players adopt Call of Duty games purely for the multiplayer element. While the Call of Duty franchise has since pivoted back to featuring a solo campaign mode, it looks like we’ll get a break from solo gameplay with Battlefield 2042.

When highlighting this game online, DICE unveiled that the game lobby would add in bots to ensure that the game is constantly filled. This should make the matches quite lively but that might have also put the question into some player’s minds on just how this bot feature will work if you opted to play alone. For those that want to play solo with AI bots then you’re in luck it’s a feature readily available when this game launches. However, you won’t find this mode to be available offline so regardless if you play alone with bots or not, you’ll need to be connected to the internet.

As it stands right now, you have some time to consider picking up Battlefield 2042. If you’re hesitant about picking up a copy because you’re planning to pick up the latest generation console platform then we can at least put that issue to rest. Recently, DICE has announced that Battlefield 2042 will feature cross-play and cross-progression. Currently, Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source: EA