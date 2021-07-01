Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC Releases July 15

For decades, Streets of Rage fans were only forced into playing the first three installments which were mainly available on the Sega Genesis. These were iconic beat ‘em up video game titles that had players taking on street criminals and corrupt organizations that had control over a massive city. While there was a big fan base for those games, we only received three installments as mentioned we went years with no word on any new video game releases.

That changed recently when we got the announcement and release of Streets of Rage 4. This time around the game took place a few years after the events of Streets of Rage 3 where we had to deal with Mr. X’s children who again were corrupting the city and had control over the police department. Seeking to end the tyranny, iconic past characters along with some new faces decided to join together and battle against a slew of criminals. There were plenty of levels, enemies, and boss fights to go through, but those of you who were looking for a bit more might have been looking towards the upcoming DLC, Mr. X Nightmare.

This DLC finally has a release date and it’s July 15, 2021. We will get a new campaign to go through, new items, enemies, characters to play as, and even a new difficulty mode. However, that’s not all as the game is bringing out a wave-based survival mode. Here players can battle against a slew of different enemies that will pop up where you’re working to reach higher scores than before or simply trying to last longer than before.

We’re not sure if there’s anything else planned after the release of this DLC, but Streets of Rage 4 has plenty of fans that quickly picked up a copy of this game. Perhaps this could prompt Sega to allow the developers a chance to continue with another full installment or more DLC. For now, we at least know that later this month we’ll get some brand new content to enjoy if you opt to purchase the $7.99 Mr. X Nightmare.

