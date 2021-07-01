PlayStation Acquires Nixxes, A Studio Known for PC Ports

Credit: Nixxes Software

Sony has acquired another studio — Dutch studio Nixxes Software, in this case. This studio, which is best-known for working on PC ports of games, this otherwise-banal acquisition is firing up the theory machine about what possible PlayStation games could be ported by Nixxes to PC in the near-future (though we cannot yet be sure that’s what Nixxes will be working on).

The acquisition was announced by Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, on Twitter. He said that the Nixxes team would bring “deep technical expertise and vast experience” to PlayStation Studios. He added in another tweet that Sony had worked with Nixxes in the development of Killzone: Shadowfall for the PS4. He said in the announcement on Nixxes’ website: “Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.”

Nixxes’ announcement lays out how the studio will fit into the PlayStation paradigm: “Nixxes will join PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group to provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.” Given that Nixxes’ speciality, as well as most of its output, involves porting games for PC (it worked on the PC ports of the most recent Tomb Raider games, as well as Marvel’s Avengers), the natural conclusion to draw would be that Nixxes was acquired to help port some of Sony’s classics to PC.

Sony has said in the past that it wants to bring more of its titles to PC, and there are a number of older PS4 exclusives that would make a great addition to the existing PS4-to-PC library of Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone. Popular picks for a possible PC port include God of War, Bloodborne, Spider-Man, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Source: Nixxes Software