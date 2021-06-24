Halo: Combat Evolved Now Has Mod Tools

When it comes to Halo the franchise is well-known and very beloved. The fan base continues to enjoy the line of video games crafted up and released into the marketplace, but for some fans, there was one piece of software missing as of late. When Halo: The Master Chief Collection was released and became available on the PC platform, there weren’t any signs of modding tools for Halo: Combat Evolved.

This was something that Bungie had supplied in 2003 when Halo: Combat Evolved first came to the PC platform. It offered players the ability to tweak and make their unique content for the video game. Modders can get around this but having official support with tools makes things quite a bit easier and accessible. Now, that’s finally changed as 343 Industries released the mod tools once again.

It might have taken 343 Industries a bit of time before they finally got the mod tools out, but fans of the Halo: Combat Evolved modding scene can once again start crafting up their unique creations. Best of all, you don’t need to own a copy of Halo: The Master Chief Collection to start using these modding tools. All players need to do is download the tools package from Steam and then you’re free to start tweaking the game around to your heart’s content.

Players can even test out the mods in a modified version of Halo: Combat Evolved so again there’s nothing you’ll need to purchase. For now, this could help tie over your Halo Infinite anticipation as the game is still slated to release later this year. Meanwhile, those of you who want to enjoy the franchise once again can play through most of the mainline installments to Halo with the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Source: PC Gamer