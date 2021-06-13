Square Enix Reveals Guardians of the Galaxy, Coming on October 26

Square Enix revealed the new game from Eidos Montreal at its E3 showcase: Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s set to launch on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5 on October 26, 2021. Some details about the game had been leaked ahead of time, but the gameplay and story details are still new. Square Enix is making all of the Marvel game adaptations, apparently.

The story takes place not long after the Guardians have joined up and follows them on several adventures. There is an element of choice in the story, as the player is able to make dialogue choices that influence the way the other characters act. The game actually looks a lot like a hybrid of Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers and Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The worlds they explore are very bright and colorful, as are the enemies — at one point in the trailer they fight cubes of blood-red, jelly-like creatures.

We got an extended gameplay demonstration of the game during the show — it took up about half of the entire show. It appears to be a third-person action RPG in which you play exclusively as Peter Quill/Star-Lord. You can direct the other Guardians in combat and they keep up a perpetual stream of banter the entire time. We don’t know exactly what the overarching goal is, but in the demo, the gang is trying to get one over on Lady Hellbender.

Square Enix also revealed new details about the upcoming “War for Wakanda” expansion of Marvel’s Avengers, which stars Black Panther in his fight against Klaw. It’s strange seeing the two games so close together. They’re from the same company, but they look as different as night and day, no matter how much the trailer tries to emphasize the story of “War for Wakanda.”