Riders Republic Officially Releases This September

We’re enduring a new style of E3 right now with different companies offering their unique digital streams to make up for the lack of an actual in-person press conference that typically happens at this annual expo. With that said, Ubisoft recently held their latest Ubisoft Forward event during the E3 event hype, and with it was the unveiling of Riders Republic release date. It looks like we are officially set to receive this game within the 2021 calendar year.

If you haven’t been keeping track of this Riders Republic title, this is an open-world game that is all based around extreme outdoor sports. In a lot of ways, the game is similar to Ubisoft’s Steep video game title. Steep was released in 2016 and it offered players a variety of winter sports such as snowboarding and skiing. Meanwhile, Riders Republic is going to offer a whole lot more when it launches.

Riders Republic will offer mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuits, and even rocket-powered wingsuit flying. From players just getting the ability to ride around freely to participating in different events, the main goal outside of just having fun with the various activities in this game is to rack up points. It’s through racking up these points that you’ll receive the ability to further purchase in-game content for your character whether it’s cosmetics or new gear in general.

Originally, we were supposed to receive Riders Republic back in February of this year but it was during January that we got news of Ubisoft delaying the title. Now during the Ubisoft Forward, we know that Riders Republic will release into the marketplace on September 2, 2021. You’ll be able to pick up a copy of this game for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

