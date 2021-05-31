New Fan Remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica Looks Stunning

Resident Evil is such an iconic IP that it’s often regarded as one of the first big titles to pave the way for survival horror. It was a different kind of game when it initially came out with a slew of puzzles, limited resources, and wrapped around a horror theme. However, it’s a long-running franchise so quite a few earlier installments to this title were going amiss by newcomers to the franchise years later. Thankfully, Capcom is going back and remaking their previous big title hits once again for modern hardware.

We had received remakes for the original Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. However, fans were a bit surprised that Capcom didn’t go back and remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica between Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. At the time, this was the game released and made to be set between the events of both installments. Players were following Claire Redfield after what happened in Resident Evil 2.

If you’re unfamiliar with this game, Resident Evil: Code Veronica follows Clair who had decided to venture out towards an Umbrella facility as she continues her search to find her brother Chris Redfield. However, during this process, she is captured and forced into battling against the odds once again. It’s a highly beloved installment to the franchise and one that could use a remake since it launched back in 2000. Unfortunately, there’s no word on if Capcom is remaking this title or not, but we do have a group offering their own take on a remake.

Fans have banded together to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, but we’re uncertain just when we’ll get our hands on a copy. Since this is a fan project, there is no money to be made here and it means that the project will take a bit of time as fans work on this when possible. However, there is a good chance that Capcom could kill off the project in which case we may see Capcom offer their own remake or just simply nothing at all. For now, it’s a waiting game to see just what comes of this project.

Source: Comicbook, Twitter