Nvidia Will Make RTX 30-Series Cards Less Desirable For Crypto

When Nvidia released the RTX 30 series for PC building enthusiasts there was an expectation for these cards to be difficult to come by. That’s for any major product release, however, it’s been more than difficult to find a card in stock today thanks to the crazy times we’re living in along with crypto being as popular as it is. When consumers are searching for these cards, they are usually met with the out-of-stock screen leaving those desired upgrades or new PC builds to be put off even longer.

However, there is another means consumers have started to go towards and that’s paying a higher fee for a reseller. This comes with its own set of risks and ultimately, it leaves consumers either paying a whole lot more than what they originally wanted to spend or simply without a graphics card. We’re seeing the very same thing when it comes to the latest video game console platforms as well as we’re uncertain just when the market will have a stable supply of PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S units in stock.

One element that made the graphics cards a hot ticket item was the crypto as miners could use the cards to better equip their PC mining builds. At any rate, originally it didn’t look like there was going to be much focus around preventing these cards from being used in crypto or at least offered a variant for just gaming but now that has changed. Nvidia has revealed that they are going to be releasing future cards with LHR.

LHR stands for Lite Hash Rate which is not something that crypto miners will be interested in for their PC builds. We know that this will be used for the RTX 360 TI, RTX 3070, and the RTX 3080 when these new units are produced and released into the market. The move is being made to allow gamers a chance to get their hands on these cards. However, only time will tell if this makes much of a dent in the lack of product available in the marketplaces.

Source: Nvidia