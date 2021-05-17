Mass Effect 3 Multiplayer Might Return, Says Legendary Edition Director

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition cut a few things out when it remastered the original trilogy for new consoles, with the biggest single thing cut being Mass Effect 3’s multiplayer mode. Now the Legendary Edition’s director has hinted that the development team would be open to bringing the multiplayer back — so we might just be able to have our cake and eat it too.

Mac Walters, the director of the Legendary Edition, was asked in a recent interview with CNET whether he’d ever consider adding the ME3 multiplayer to the Legendary Edition. He responded: “I would never say no to that — we want to see what kind of reception the Legendary Edition gets and what the demand for the multiplayer is. And then we’ll ask ourselves if we have the resources and time to bring it up to the quality level we and fans want.” So it’s not a definite yes, but it’s not a definite no either.

Mass Effect 3’s multiplayer was an early attempt by Electronic Arts to turn one of its most successful single-player series into a games-as-service microtransaction machine. It was one of the earlier games to popularize lootboxes, for example. But, in spite of those marks against it, it was still a fun experience that let players enjoy the third-person shooter gameplay mechanics of Mass Effect 3 without having to endure the emotional sucker punch that was, well, Mass Effect 3.

The multiplayer was also the only opportunity the player had in the original trilogy to play as someone other than a human. Asari, turians, volus, quarians, even Geth and Collectors — almost all of the bipedal species in the series were represented in the multiplayer. It wasn’t universally loved at launch, if only because it was forced to integrate with the single-player campaign in a way players objected to, and it’s not universally loved now, but it would still be fun to see it return.

Source: CNET