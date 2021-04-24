Call of Duty: Warzone’s Modern Verdansk Map Gone For Good

Meet the new map, not quite the same as the old map. Call of Duty Warzone players witnessed the destruction of the Verdansk map in a special event, and now it’s been remade into an 80s version of itself. According to the game’s developers, the change is permanent — there’s no going back to the future in Verdansk.

Verdansk was destroyed in a limited-time event to close out Season 2. Players were dropped into the map and instructed to survive. Anyone who died respawned as a zombie and was told to hunt down any surviving players. When a timer counted down, a nuke hit the map, obliterating it. Some battle royale veterans might have flashbacks to the destruction of the Fortnite map two years ago.

Now Verdansk is back to kick off Season 3. The new version of the map has some familiar locations with a new twist and others that are completely new. The Airport and Stadium are still present, but different. Gora Summit is a throwback to the Black Ops Summit map. One of the biggest new structures is the Radar Array, followed by the Factory and the Old Mine. The new Verdansk is definitely not a reskin of the old one.

Hope you like the new Verdansk because it’s the only version you’re going to play from now on. Warzone’s associate creative director Amos Hodge said in a studio broadcast, “Players don’t know it, but current-day Verdansk, they’ll never play in that state again. Current day Verdansk is gone and it’s not coming back.” While I’m not necessarily going to miss the previous version of Verdansk, it’s still a pity to see that there’s no way to regress to it, even just for old time’s sake. Still, according to Hodge, this was done in part to fix problems with the original map.

Source: Call of Duty