Ubisoft to Shutter Multiplayer On Older Games

Ubisoft this week announced it is shutting down servers for some of its older games. The announcement says that the company is trying to maintain servers for its newer, more popular games, which has made maintaining the older games’ servers untenable. Starting June 1, several classic Ubisoft titles are about to become single-player-only games.

So what does this mean if you own the games in question? Basically, you’ll no longer be able to access any online services attached to the games in question, whether that’s multiplayer, co-op, whatever. Ubisoft’s Connect service won’t work with the game. Ubisoft’s version of achievements, called Actions, will no longer be available, and you can no longer earn Ubisoft’s Units (the in-company currency that can be used to purchase rewards) from completely Actions.

Also, if the game has unlockable content (ULC), you’ll no longer be able to unlock any of it. According to Ubisoft: “On PC, even if you have redeemed them, the ULC will no longer be available. On consoles, the ULC will be available until you decide to reset your saved game files.” It also adds: “Players having in-game currency should use it within the 60 days period. There won’t be any refund on unused in-game currency.”

The games that are losing their online options as of June 1 are Assassin’s Creed 2, Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands, Far Cry 2, Anno 1404, Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes, Splinter Cell Conviction, The Settlers 7, and Might & Magic X – Legacy. Those are all on PC, by the way. Another bunch of games are losing their features sometime in 2021, with no specific date given, and they’re all Tom Clancy titles: Ghost Recon Super Soldier, Rainbow Six Lockdown, Rainbow Six Vegas, and Rainbow Six Vegas 2. These games are getting server closures across multiple platforms, including Xbox 360, PC, PS3, Xbox One, PS2, PSP, and GameCube.

Source: Ubisoft Forums